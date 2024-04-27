Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. 2,986,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,568. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,709,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

