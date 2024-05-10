Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.08) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

