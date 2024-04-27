Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Declines By 20.6%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ALTO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 295,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $273.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth $154,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

