E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,696,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.33. 6,341,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.