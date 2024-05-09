Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 20,675,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,320,950. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.