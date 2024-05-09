E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.32. 5,838,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.72.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

