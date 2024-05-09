E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Moderna by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %

MRNA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.69. 3,092,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

