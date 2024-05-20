Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $88,640,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after buying an additional 234,883 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,122,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

WMS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.62. 128,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.16 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

