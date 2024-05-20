BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 147,997 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 147,997 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,455,660,000 after acquiring an additional 392,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after acquiring an additional 371,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,220,690,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.96. 1,131,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

