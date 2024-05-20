Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD):

5/10/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $272.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/10/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

APD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.29. 202,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

