BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $14.70 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1,177.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 226,928 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,665,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 215,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

