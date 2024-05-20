Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,455,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,684,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.94. 347,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

