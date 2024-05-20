BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 16,249 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

IDXX stock traded down $9.07 on Monday, hitting $534.38. 116,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

