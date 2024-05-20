Norges Bank Takes $11.29 Billion Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,884,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,855,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,324,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,716,427,000 after acquiring an additional 181,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,621,563. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.95 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

