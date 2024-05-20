Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $982.86. 58,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,420. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $942.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $909.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

