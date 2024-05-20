Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,237,877,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $81,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $446.82. 123,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,075. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.75 and a 200 day moving average of $404.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

