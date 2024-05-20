Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $147.42 and last traded at $147.15. Approximately 409,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,684,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,145 shares of company stock worth $11,779,113. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.