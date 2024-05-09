Union Pacific Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.61. 1,765,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,717. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

