Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 1,495,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,192. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

