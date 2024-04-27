Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

