E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,265 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,453,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,358. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,057,946,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,057,946,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,537,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,270,599. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

