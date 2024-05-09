E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,944,307 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944,307 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lufax by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 663.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 109,362 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lufax by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Lufax by 83.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 77,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 1,570,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $965.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.56%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

