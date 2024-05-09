E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 170,914 Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the third quarter worth $2,114,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hesai Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Hesai Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
Hesai Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 424,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,586. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.
Hesai Group Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
