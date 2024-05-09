E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,589 Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPCR traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 272,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -47.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

