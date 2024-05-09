Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.99. 676,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,628. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

