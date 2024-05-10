Comparing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,888.47% -202.89% -598.61% Crescent Capital BDC 45.54% 11.32% 5.08%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 3.07 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.61 $83.84 million $2.29 7.83

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

