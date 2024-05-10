Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$16.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PEY stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.75.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $1,573,840. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

