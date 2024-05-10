GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd Purchases 163,250 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 163,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,482.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,411,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,044,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Colonial House Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 533,009 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $943,425.93.

On Friday, April 26th, Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 179,279 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $265,332.92.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 2,303,599 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $1.77 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GrafTech International by 1,425.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 591,574 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,477 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

