Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.