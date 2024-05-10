Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $156.18

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $609,962.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,794 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,817. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAB opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

