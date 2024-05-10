Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIF. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0611995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

