Insider Buying: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Director Paul L. Whiting bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,177.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of HRTG opened at $8.60 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

