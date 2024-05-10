Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 124.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,634 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 68.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 525,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 41.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 708,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 205,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Further Reading

