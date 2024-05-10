Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $359,216.35 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, John Eugene Carrington sold 85,038 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $186,233.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10.

Stem Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STEM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

