B. Riley Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $18.50

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $15.50 to $18.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Zeta Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.