Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 1,584,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,806. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

