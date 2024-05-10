Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.62. 12,563,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,373,549. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

