Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Enerplus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

ERF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 847,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

