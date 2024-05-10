Carol Ann Wirsbinski Purchases 541 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski bought 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $19,989.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,672.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,574. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $539.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Read Our Latest Report on CLFD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $5,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.