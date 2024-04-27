First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 851,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,268. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

