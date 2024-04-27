Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,682 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,559.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

