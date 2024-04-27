Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,381 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

