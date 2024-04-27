Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 57,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 796,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

