Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) versus LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Head-To-Head Review

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Praxis Precision Medicines has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and LifeVantage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Praxis Precision Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $105.80, indicating a potential upside of 114.78%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than LifeVantage.

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Praxis Precision Medicines -5,037.88% -151.02% -115.60% LifeVantage 1.75% 27.02% 12.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and LifeVantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Praxis Precision Medicines $2.45 million 345.34 -$123.28 million ($23.66) -2.09 LifeVantage $205.45 million 0.42 $2.54 million $0.28 24.14

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Praxis Precision Medicines. Praxis Precision Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Praxis Precision Medicines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy. The company also develops PRAX-222 for the treatment of pediatric patients with early-onset SCN2A-DEE; PRAX-020 to treat KCNT1 related epilepsies; PRAX-080 for the treatment of PCDH19; and PRAX-090 and PRAX-100 for SYNGAP1 and SCN2A-LoF. It has a license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a research collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a strategic collaboration and license agreement with UCB Biopharma SRL; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

