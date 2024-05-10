Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 28th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Scorpio Tankers Price Performance
Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $78.35. 642,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scorpio Tankers
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Tankers
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.