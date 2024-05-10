Verge Price Up 14.2% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $95.67 million and approximately $90.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,992.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.19 or 0.00708582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00131584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00217816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00102279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

