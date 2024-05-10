Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Critical Comparison

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silo Pharma and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79

Silo Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.03%. Amer Sports has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.11%. Given Silo Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silo Pharma is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $72,102.00 66.66 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.71 -$208.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Silo Pharma and Amer Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -5,134.79% -46.23% -38.22% Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Silo Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. The company's preclinical products include SPC-14 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and SPU-16, a central nervous system homing peptide targeting the central nervous system with indication in multiple sclerosis. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin and ketamine, as well as depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

