CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.55. 242,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.24. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.