Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vertex comprises 2.7% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Vertex worth $42,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Vertex by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vertex by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,716,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,429,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,152.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,716,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,678. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.30, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $35.38.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

