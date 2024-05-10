Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Neil Biddle Sells 5,833,000 Shares of Stock

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV – Get Free Report) insider Neil Biddle sold 5,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$349,980.00 ($231,774.83).

Greenvale Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68.

Greenvale Energy Company Profile

Greenvale Energy Ltd engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for hydrocarbons, copper, gold, and uranium, as well as other minerals, such as silver, bismuth, molybdenum, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company's principal projects include the Alpha Torbanite project located in Queensland; and the Georgina Basin IOCG project in the Northern Territory.

