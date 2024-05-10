Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Neil Biddle Sells 5,833,000 Shares of Stock

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV – Get Free Report) insider Neil Biddle sold 5,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$349,980.00 ($231,774.83).
Greenvale Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68.
Greenvale Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greenvale Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Greenvale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenvale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.